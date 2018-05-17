Subscribe

Grenade explosion at Diyatalawa SLAF School: Three injured

2018-05-17 12:03:11
1
2381

Three persons, including a trainee Airwoman, had been injured, when a hand grenade exploded during an exercise at the Diyatalawa SLAF Combat Training School today, Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said.

He said that the grenade accidentally exploded during the exercise conducted to recruit Airwomen.

Two instructors were among the injured and they were admitted to the Diyatalawa Hospital, he said.(DS)

 

  Recommended Articles

‘‘ People should have guts to make complaints ’’

 “Being a...

Permanent solution needed for human-jumbo conflict

...

Ayurvedic tips for a healthy you

The human body is a ...

Robot-assisted surgery performed aboard USNS Mercy

US and Sri Lankan su...

CB Governor says one quarter of population still trapped in poverty

Sri Lanka needs to p...

Beat the heat @Chillato

Chillato is the ulti...

  Comments - 1

  • Summa Thursday, 17 May 2018 14:18

    I was waiting for sometime before commenting - to see our patriots claiming this was sabotage !! Mmmmm very sad, nothing.

    Reply : 2       12

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty