Grenade explosion at Diyatalawa SLAF School: Three injured

Three persons, including a trainee Airwoman, had been injured, when a hand grenade exploded during an exercise at the Diyatalawa SLAF Combat Training School today, Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said.
He said that the grenade accidentally exploded during the exercise conducted to recruit Airwomen.
Two instructors were among the injured and they were admitted to the Diyatalawa Hospital, he said.(DS)
Summa Thursday, 17 May 2018 14:18
I was waiting for sometime before commenting - to see our patriots claiming this was sabotage !! Mmmmm very sad, nothing.
