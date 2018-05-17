GMOA strike: Countrywide healthcare services disrupted

Healthcare services in hospitals countrywide were disrupted today because of the 24-hour token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) against the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with Singapore and the proposed ETCA with India.
National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL) Deputy Director (Cardiology and OPD Services) Dr Cyril De Silva told Daily Mirror that the healthcare services at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and other clinical treatments were crippled because this token strike.
He said however, the emergency treatment units, emergency admissions, emergency surgeries, nephrology unit and psychiatric unit were functioning as usual without any disruption.
Meanwhile, the GMOA said the countrywide token strike launched at 8 am today was a success and added that however, emergency treatments were being conducted without any disruption.
GMOA Secretary Dr Haritha Aluthge told Daily Mirror that President Maithripala Sirisena had today given them a discussion on May 22 to discuss the controversial FTA with Singapore.
“However, GMOA Executive Committee has decided not to call off this strike because President Sirisena had not given us any guarantee to resolve this issue. Accordingly, the strike will continue until tomorrow morning,” he said. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Video by Buddhi
Strike Vs Responsibility Thursday, 17 May 2018 11:57
'Mystery' disease claims 5 lives, health authorities on high alert. -Thanks to DM news.To stop spreading this epidermic disease ,what steps hastaken by GMOA and its responsibility on this ?
Reply : 1 30
Real Peace Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:53
GMOA can buy cars for competitive prices but we can't buy healthcare for a competitive price. Greedy Medical Officers Association...!!!
Reply : 1 19
yahiya Thursday, 17 May 2018 12:17
We need all trade agreement.
Reply : 2 28
janathawa Thursday, 17 May 2018 12:17
DOGS are anyday anytime they are dogs, this is the only comparing example can be give......
Reply : 6 35
ajith Thursday, 17 May 2018 13:09
do not insul dogs. Once you feed them they are very local to you and always protect you unlike these free educated scumbugs
Reply : 3 40
Brainmaster Thursday, 17 May 2018 12:41
Again very selfish action of GMOA. They only want to keep out the competent Singaporean doctors from here. via DM Android App
Reply : 3 27
Ceylon Thursday, 17 May 2018 13:07
These are not dictors.these are killers.traitor sirisena allowing all these trouble and just see how poor patiebts are suffering.first chase away this miserable man from kings house.he is a reason for all these sufferings.
Reply : 3 24
Citizen Perera Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:10
Are they Doctors Or Funeral Undertakers?
Reply : 1 18
Col Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:34
The GMOA is a small privileged group which is also an Essential Service. They have lately been involving themselves in areas outside their field of competence. In the late 1960's there was a similar situation, and the Government invoked the provisions of the Essential Services Act. It meant that GMOA office-bearers could have their assets seized if they resorted to frivolous strikes. The threat was very effective because the public was behind the government as well. It seems like this would be the way to deal with the GMOA and their wild-cat strikes.
Reply : 1 19
karthik Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:50
These doctors have no mercy on the poor patients. They make us to think that GMOA means: General Mental Officers Union.
Reply : 1 15
Wise Donkey Thursday, 17 May 2018 16:21
Government should make health service essential service straight away. Enough these heartless vultures were tolerated.
Reply : 1 17
Dogs Thursday, 17 May 2018 16:39
The patients should get together and give these miserable doctors a merciless thrashing. That is what they deserve. What does these trade union doctors know of a FTA
Reply : 1 14
Ben Thursday, 17 May 2018 17:30
You fellows study with tax payers money
Reply : 1 15
Ben Thursday, 17 May 2018 17:32
Now its time to think of the road to Southern part of India. Or a tunnel where we could drive to India and get medical attenmtion free on India side.If we have the way to run to India we are sure to have the Indian gifted ambulances will take you there.Please the frgos in the well , think about it
Reply : 3 16
