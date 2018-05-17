JVP;Rs.5.7m to refurbish toilets at Mayor's house;Rosy says toilets in dilapidated condition

A sum of Rs.5.7 million has been allocated for the modernisation of the toilets at the Colombo Mayor’s official residence, CMC member Sumith Passaperuma revealed at the CMC meeting held yesterday (16).
He said it was sad to witness such a waste of taxpayer's money for such a purpose when public toilets within the city were in such a unhygienic condition.
In reply, Mayor Rosy Senanayaka said she had taken a decision to revamp the toilets at her official residence as they had not been made use of for four years and were in a dilapidated condition. She also confirmed that new toilet facilities were being built around the city with private sector involvement.
Municipal Councillor Saman Abeyratne (UPFA) charged that the new mayor was behaving in a dictatorial manner and that it was not possible even for a minister to meet her without prior written appointment.
Mayor Senanayake replied that she has no time to meet all 119 members at the same time and that much of her time was devoted to holding meetings with representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.(Jayantha Samarakone)
Is this purpose for which I voted for her?
This is just one.... there are lot as she gets 200% support from Ranil, the other thief.
Any essential maintenance should be approved after getting comparative quotations.Also she has nothing to do with the officials of Asian Development and World Banks as these should be handled by the Finance Ministry of the Government
lol when the whole country voted against the government central colombo voted for this empty selfish person. Now don't complain.
Dont worry colombo people will approve it in 2024 election by electing another old incompetent politician from UNP.
Gembek Giya Uda
Are the going to gold plate Bathroom Comed and everything?
It depends how many toilets. If the toilets have not been used for 4 years and thus dilapidated, then what is the guarantee after spending 5.7m again it will end up dilapidated again bcos each Mayor works contrary to the earlier person and all at the expense of Public Money and not their money.
Hope our simple president see this on a news paper
Simple President is probably preparing to go on overseas holiday again...
Oh! This is reasonable. The UNP now lives in the toilet.
Rosi's toilets are not built to store Gold.
Ha...Ha..ha. Nice one. This is a very reasonable question.
waste of money and useless mayor. Now everyone trying to save their ass and own benefits from top to bottom. Game will be over in 18 months
No harm. Got to look after Rosi's rosi cheeks. On a serious note, refurbishing the unused toilets is fine. However, 5.7m for that? Assume not gold or silver plated items.
"5.7m for that?" - to enable the contractor to give back to the municipality heads the necessary bribes to get the relevant approvals to proceed with the work - all know how bribes are the order of the day in all departments of the CMC.
It is high time this rot which is multiplying day by day be arrested, Some new mechanism need be set for all necessary approvals required in the building trade.
Public don't have proper toilets in the Fort Railway Station and Pettah (CTB and Private) bus stands, why spending millions for Mayor's toilets, she is not going to discharge Gold or Silver?
These are the way to earn money, actual cost will be less than half of the estimates, the balance is to fill their pockets.
So sad to see 5.7 Million being spent on Toilets. Where as common man doesn't have enough money to fulfill his daily needs.
what she has done so far for demanding such toilets. we voted her and let she go to jungle if she really want go to toilet and also to feel the people who do not toilet , using public toilet. Hope she will not ask swimming pool to have bikini dress bathing
As a citizen may I ask to give a breakdown of cost of material and labor to refurbish toilets?.
MEETINGS WITH WB AND ADB???? THAT TOILET MUST BE FOR THE USE OF WB AND ADB DELEGATES DURING HER MEETINGS WITH THEM
There are no public toilets in the country anymore. There were, now ruins. There is no money for these, and there is for Rosy's toilets? Deduct the commissions and a reasonable figure will be possible.
does she have a swimming pool to bathe??
O.M.G. 5.7 mn? Does this toilet made out of GOLD or any precious stones ?
After 4 years it got dilapidated? What were they doing? Jumping on the toilet seat?
$.hit happens.
I am made to Understand she is a Born Again Christian.... Is this what Jesus Christ Preached. Sure Refurbishment is fine. For 5.7 Million. What are the items that will be fitted in. ( How Many Toilets are there )
It's a crime and an very high handed act by Mayoress. She should immediately stop this waste of tax payers money. All members should protest this abuse.
She must visit lanes to lanes in Colombo and see how the people who voted for her are living in pathetic situation.Not staying in the AC room and enjoying the mayoral facilities
That means Muzamil the outgoing mayor has misused the toilet!
You reap what you sow !!!
Wonder how the previous mayors used these so called toilets, or might have carried portable toilets with the coolies with them! Ganiyek ennama one toilet wadet!!!
විලි ලැජ්ජයි රෝසි නෝනා, මේ රටේ අහිංසක මිනිස්සුන්ගේ සල්ලිවලට මෙහෙම කරන්න එපා!
I wonder how comes that these toilets were not used for 4 years. Did the previous occupants sh... in the garden via DM Android App
This is just the start of wasting tax payer funds! Just wait and see. This is what happens when you appoint a former beauty queen to public office. Colombo, you deserve it!
What type of a toiliet is she going to have at LKR 5.7M? Is the commode studded with diamonds and plated with Gold?To these people, public money had no value, what a pathetic situation?
American std Fittings are so expensive comed is almost 100K . So if they renovate 5 toilets then this amount is not very high
This lady is a spend thrift of public funds. Its a known fact
Is the PRESIDENT SLEEING?
Madam RosyDont make us cry. We thought you are different. Now you become another politician. Dont waste rate payers money .Millions for toilets? What for. There are many in the street without proper toilets. Think about. it.
most of the comments shows the mentality of a typical Sri Lankan male, chauvinistic and Gender Biased.
Whether you are male or female $..t comes from the same place.
EESAN, do you know what is the difference between 50000 against 5.7 mm?? Are you saying that 5.2 mm is for labour and other raw materials? ? Don't talk like a moron!
Toilet is bit expensive, Why Sri Lankans think dictatorial to meet people only on appointments?
Just a reminder WIMAL WEERAWANSA DID A KEHELKOLE BUS STAND near kotte 1000000000 this also TAX payers MONEY
It was 2.5 Million. And that was spent for the public. It's still the bus stop on parliament road.
Wasting tax payers money!
These people come to politics to serve general public but at the end they and their family members enjoy a super luxury life using public money.What is wrong with Miss World having a world class toilet?
Last week I met a poor man who could not afford to pay Rs20/= to use the Pettah Bus Stand Toilet and I had to help him.No toilet facilities in Colombo provided by the Minsubality.But here we hear of the Mayorss who spends 5 million to refurbish her toilet.
An example of taxpayers money being used wisely as promised in the election campaign by Rosy
An invitation to the Mayoross to walk across the road and inspect the condition of the toilets at Viharamahadevi Park provided to the Tax Payers by the Colombo Minsubality.
Is this another Imelda Marcos in the makeing?Better watch out before the municipality is robbed. After all she was a one time politico too.
He he he didnt you know rosie always lays a golden egg. She needs to do that in comfort. Thank you rosie for making me laugh after a hard days work. Next will it be ponil who will renovate his toilets.
Let it be : Queen, President, PM, Mayor or Common Man we all Shit the same way.
Why allow the mayor to pass such a large sum which a small house can be built just to build a toiled. She should be kicked out immediately.
The media statements are incorrect and an official statement will be issued tomorrow by the Commissioner of the CMC.
