UNP to meet Prez

2018-03-19 09:20:24
In the wake of a no confidence motion being contemplated against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the UNP said it was seeking a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena to discuss how to proceed with the unity government during this trying time, it is learnt.

The party hierarchy met yesterday to discuss the developing situation and decided to seek an appointment with the President thereafter.

The joint opposition was said to be collecting signatures for a no confidence motion to be brought against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Several government ministers were also said to have signed it.(Kelum Bandara)

