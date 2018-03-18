India seals title with Karthik’s last ball six

2018-03-18 22:47:14

Dinesh Karthik smashed a six off the last ball to help India beat Bangladesh by four wickets at the Nidahas Trophy T20 finals held at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo a short while ago.

Bangladesh scored 166 for eight while India sealed the win for 168 in their run chase for twenty overs.

Dinesh Karthik is the Man of the Match for his match-winning 29 not out.