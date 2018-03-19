Muslim ministers to have special meeting with PM

2018-03-19 04:12:13

The Muslim Ministers of the government will have a special meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today to discuss action taken regarding communal violence in the Kandy District, a Minister said yesterday.

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Minister Rauff Hakeem told Daily Mirror that he, along with the others, would meet with the Prime Minister to know the actions taken against those involved behind the violence.

Mr. Hakeem said the compensation mechanism would also be discussed. (Kelum Bandara)