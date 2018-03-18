Wait and see: MR

2018-03-18 23:35:30

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa commenting on the Joint Opposition’s No Confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe warned, "Wait and see how we will win this".

Responding to journalists outside an event in Colombo on Friday, he said that everyone would place their signatures for the no confidence motion including himself.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Justice and Buddha Sasana MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said that he would either decide to agree or oppose the no confidence motion only after reading the charges mentioned in it.

He further said that he would stand with the nation and would take the best decision after considering the country and the party that he represented.

Meanwhile, commenting over the subject, United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian T. B. Ekanayake said that he signed the no confidence motion against the Premier and will give its fullest support as a team.

“I think there is a conflict within the United National Party (UNP). Wrongdoers should be exposed. Therefore I support the no confidence motion against the Premier,” he said. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)