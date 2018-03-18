CID identifies burial spot of headless 'Kos Malli'

2018-03-18 22:29:38

The Colombo Crime Investigation Division said that it has identified a place where the parts of the body of a man are believed to be buried, after arresting several suspects who had connection to his murder.

The police had found a head of a man who had been murdered recently from a heap of garbage behind Keselwatta Mosque in Colombo and after investigations, concluded that it was a head of the man murdered recently.

The head of the man found in Keselwatta area had been identified as that of a resident in Kelanimulla, Selalihini Mawatha in Kelaniya, named Pandithage Shantha Kumara alias ‘ Kos Malli’ and the Police said that he had allegedly been murdered in a place where there was a papaw cultivation and buried there in Gotabhayagama in Angunakolapelessa.

The Police said further that the Kamburupitiya Police had arrested several suspects in that regard and that some other suspects had been arrested by the Colombo Crime Investigation Division as well.

The person who had been murdered was said to have been connected to several crimes and the hard- core criminal named Madhuska who was imprisoned at present was behind this murder, according to Police sources.

The officers of the Tangalle Crime Investigation Division had inquired into this incident with the Colombo Crime Investigation Division in Gotabhayagama in Angunakolapelessa yesterday.

The Police said that it is scheduled to unearth the body of the deceased before the Angunakolapelessa Magistrate today. (Text and pic by Chandrasena Gamage)