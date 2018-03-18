Interim Order preventing re-broadcasting Indian Channel

2018-03-18 21:35:06

Commercial High Court of Colombo issued an Interim Order preventing Lanka Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Ltd from re-broadcasting the Star TV Channel of Star India (Pvt.) Ltd of Mumbai.

High Court Judge Ruwan Fernando issued this Interim Order pursuant to a civil lawsuit initiated by the Plaintiff Star India (Pvt.) Ltd under the Intellectual Property Act.

The plaintiff Star India (Pvt.) Ltd is the owner of the popular TV channels namely Star Plus HD, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports HD1, National Geographic HD, Star Movies Action, Star Movies HD, Star World HD and Star World Premier HD.

Plaintiff initiated the legal action against the Defendant, Lanka Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Network (Pvt) Ltd (LCSN).

Plaintiff sought Interim Reliefs against the Defendant LCSN which was broadcasting the said Channel in dispute which is owned by it.

It complained that the Defendant was broadcasting Star Channels by unlawfully downlinking such channels, without the authorization of the Plaintiff.

It contested that the re-broadcasting the Star channels by the Defendant LCSN was unlawful and an infringement of Intellectual Property Act.

It maintained that the Star Channels were telecasted by it by up-linking signals from India on satellites with the approval of the Government of India and that any party, who wishes to broadcast Star Channels should obtain a license from the Plaintiff to downlink signals from satellites.

Manoj Bandara with Dhanushka Dissanayake instructed by Sudath Perera Associates appeared for the Plaintiff Star India (Pvt.) Ltd while Thishya Weragoda with Chinthaka Sugathapala and Pulasthi Rupasinghe appeared for the Defendant LCSN. (S.S.Selvanayagam)