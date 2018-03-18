Russian election hit by huge cyber attack

2018-03-18 17:14:36

Russia's election has been hit with a cyber attack scandal, hacked the day voters went to the polls.

Russia's Central Election Commission's (CEC) information centre has been targeted, local media reported.

RT newsite, an international television network funded by the Russian government, said that the cyber attack had been registered today.

The commission's website was also attacked soon after voting began.

CEC head Ella Pamfilova told TASS: "On March 18, we repelled a DDoS attack (A Distributed Denial of Service) against the website between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"The peak of the attack was at 2.20 am Moscow Time.

"The sources were located in 15 countries."

It comes after the US is investigating Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election that saw President Donald Trump elected.

Incumbent leader President Vladimir Putin is expected to win today's elections, despite facing seven challengers.

The president was pictured today casting his own vote. (The Sun)