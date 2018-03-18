Man kills paramour in Welipenna, commits suicide

2018-03-18 15:15:47

A 34-year- old father of four had killed his 38-year- old paramour, who is a mother of two, in Welipenna on Saturday and had committed suicide afterwards, Police said.

It was reported that the man had killed the woman after she attempted to end their relationship.

After murdering the woman, the suspect had consumed poison.

He was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment at the Nagoda Hospital. (Bandu Thambavita)