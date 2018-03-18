BMW ends up in canal after crashing into two vehicles

2018-03-18 12:43:05

A BMW car, which was reportedly driven by a relative of a powerful politician, had ended up in a canal at Thalawathogoda in Battaramulla last morning after crashing into two other cars, sources said.



Eyewitnesses had said they saw the BMW car leaving a nearby night club around 6.00 a.m. on Saturday and crashed into two vehicles before plunging into the canal.

They also said two people who were in the BMW got into a three-wheeler and fled the scene.

No casualties were reported and the owners of the two damaged cars had lodged complaints with the Talangama police.

However, the driver of the BMW had not reported to the Police station until last night. The vehicle had been taken to the Talangama Police Station.

Meanwhile, reports said a person claiming to be a top official atatched to a vehicle sale company had apparently approached the parties to reach an amicable settlement with the owners of the two vehicles.

However he had not disclosed the name of the driver.

Video by Damith