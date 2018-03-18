BMW ends up in canal after crashing into two vehicles

A BMW car, which was reportedly driven by a relative of a powerful politician, had ended up in a canal at Thalawathogoda in Battaramulla last morning after crashing into two other cars, sources said.
Eyewitnesses had said they saw the BMW car leaving a nearby night club around 6.00 a.m. on Saturday and crashed into two vehicles before plunging into the canal.
They also said two people who were in the BMW got into a three-wheeler and fled the scene.
No casualties were reported and the owners of the two damaged cars had lodged complaints with the Talangama police.
However, the driver of the BMW had not reported to the Police station until last night. The vehicle had been taken to the Talangama Police Station.
Meanwhile, reports said a person claiming to be a top official atatched to a vehicle sale company had apparently approached the parties to reach an amicable settlement with the owners of the two vehicles.
However he had not disclosed the name of the driver.
Video by Damith
Karu Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:00
In Sri Lanka Politics and filthiness go together.
Reply : 0 6
JOHAN Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:04
Public money -Powerful Minister's son when going from night club damaged the car and absconding.Do they know any suffering of the poor masses
Reply : 0 9
Lord Wolfstein Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:24
These breed of politicians are completely useless. How can politicians who are not even able to raise their offspring rule this country?
Reply : 0 7
Lara Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:29
Ministerial sons have enough money to fled the scene abandoning a BMW i8. I don't think a common Sri Lankan can even abandon a motor cycle like this.
Reply : 0 9
Hesh Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:34
Who cares that this government failed to achieve an economic growth higher than 4%? The ministerial sons have manged to get down the most expensive cars.
Reply : 0 8
Camel Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:36
Good opportunity for JVP. When an incident like this happen you can pay them to keep their mouths shut.
Reply : 2 5
Jehan Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:38
I remember that Ranja was looking everywhere for hidden Lamboginis after winning the election. Looks like his fellow cabinet ministers have been busy buying all the expensive cars.
Reply : 1 8
Hari Mani Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:44
wow, now we know where the Srilankan budget is spent. Around the parliamentarians, and their kith and kin. When the ordinary citizens struggle the high and mighty are busy enjoying the good governance. A top guy without the back bone needs to go...
Reply : 0 7
azmer Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:51
Whatever it is, please take care of the Car, it is our money and belongs to us.
Reply : 0 9
justica USA Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:56
Un registered with the plates from the car sales, take the owner into custidy so he reveals the guy whom it was sold to so the driver could be arrested. Probably a drunk driver who fled the scene. Will the POWERFUL minister let the law enforcement authorities to do their job without any hindrance? Get hold of the 3 wheel driver who took them to safety to provide more info,IF he knows
Reply : 0 4
Sincere Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:57
All will now agree that "Boys are boys" theory is applicable to all irrespective of party colours! The only difference is that those who have to accept it now have been in opposition for centuries.
Reply : 0 3
DHA Sunday, 18 March 2018 14:22
Idiot wanted to show-off only why give donkeys luxury vehicles.....he had no control of his vehicle right from the start....
Reply : 0 8
srilankan Sunday, 18 March 2018 14:42
Is this news worthy DM?????? we as a country has much more burning developmental issues that can be reported...... not Drunk, Drive and Ditch case!!!!
Reply : 0 1
citizen Sunday, 18 March 2018 14:57
HEY EVERYONEDON'T GO AROUND..... THE DRIVER IS THE SON OF THE OWNER OF A CAR SALE IN COLOMBO 05. THE OWNER IS RELATED TO A POWERFUL MINISTER.SO THAT IS THE CONNECTION. SO NO CASE.CITIZEN
Reply : 0 1
