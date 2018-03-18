President revokes State of Emergency

President Maithripala Sirisena said that he had instructed to revoke the State of Emergency from midnight yesterday.
“I returned from a very successful tour of Japan, that brings many short and long terms benefits to us. Upon assessing the public safety situation, I instructed to revoke the State of Emergency,” President tweeted today.
TJ Sunday, 18 March 2018 09:08
Does any country require the state of emergency to ban social media?
Reply : 2 17
ANTON Sunday, 18 March 2018 09:13
AT LEAST YOU GAVE US SOMETHING ......... THE EMERGENCY
Reply : 3 17
ANTON Sunday, 18 March 2018 09:19
A JAPANESE : " SIR ! YOUR COUNTRY IS IN A STATE OF EMERGENCY, WHY THE HELL YOU CAME HERE? TO BEG EMERGENCY LOANS ? "
Reply : 5 19
ANTON Sunday, 18 March 2018 09:23
WHY DID JAPANESE SHOW YOU ONLY DEMOLISHED PLACES INSTEAD OF DEVELOPED SITES.
Reply : 3 13
Hapuarachi Sunday, 18 March 2018 13:56
Pls ensure that everyone arrested under emergency is prosecuted under the emergency law!!
Reply : 1 5
Arthur Sunday, 18 March 2018 14:38
These are comments of blind stooges of MR. MR is responsible for all the problems in the country after he was deposed and all this drama from this good actor is though fear of prosecution
Reply : 4 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.