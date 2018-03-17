UNHCR to adopt Sri Lanka’s UPR Report on Monday

2018-03-17 01:11:09

Sri Lanka’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Report under the 3rd cycle of the UPR will be adopted at the UNHR Council on March 19 in Geneva, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said yesterday.

The ministry said Sri Lanka will be represented at this session by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ravinatha Aryasinha.

Sri Lanka’s review under the 3rd cycle of the UPR, together with Czechia, Argentina, Gabon, Ghana, Peru, Guatemala, Switzerland, Republic of Korea, Benin, Pakistan, Zambia, Japan and Ukraine, was held during the 28th Session of the UPR Working Group that convened in November 2017.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana and Special Assignments Minister Sarath Amunugama will represent Sri Lanka during the 37th session of the UNHRC in Geneva on March 21.

Following the implementation of Resolution 30/1 on Sri Lanka in 2015, the Human Rights Council adopted the Resolution 34/1 on 23 March 2017.

“By this Resolution, the Council requested the Office of the High Commissioner to continue to assess progress on implementation of its recommendations and other relevant processes related to reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, and to present a written update to the Human Rights Council at its current session. Accordingly, the Office of the High Commissioner will present a written update to the Council on March 21,” the ministry said.