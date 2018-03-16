Subscribe

Kusal, Thisara partnership leads SL to 159

2018-03-16 20:54:06
0
189

A remarkable 97-run partnership between Kusal Janith and Thisara Perera for the 6th wicket took struggling Sri Lanka to a comfortable 159 for 7 against Bangladesh in crucial the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium this evening.

Kusal scored 61 off 40 balls with seven fours and one six while Thisara made 58 off 37 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes.

