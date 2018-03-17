Ranja strikes again

Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake yesterday said he would disclose details of a million dollar scam, with regard to Sri Lankan Cricket in Parliament next week.
Mr Ramanayake told the Daily Mirror that this scam could be worse than the Bond Scam.
“The Bond Scam was in Sri Lankan Rupees, while this scam regarding cricket has been in US dollars,” Mr Ramanayake said.
He said the scam involved fixing of matches and broadcasting rights.
He said some cricketers and others had provided him with all the details and he had a whole file full of details.
“These cricketers and others have requested me to disclose details of this scam and therefore I will do in Parliament next week,” he said.
“Those, who one could hardly imagine would get involved in scams, have got involved in it. Several members are also involved in it,” he added.
Asked as to when he would reveal the details of those who have obtained cash from Mendis Distilleries belonging to Perpetual Treasuries Chief Arjun Aloysius as he said earlier, the Deputy Minister he said he would do that when he gathers all the details.
“I need some more details on the matter and I will reveal that as well when I get all information,” he added. (Yohan Perera)
Jagath Leanage Saturday, 17 March 2018 08:47
Whole file will be missing by next week . Wait and see . Another joker in our country .
Reply : 5 20
Saman Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:38
Exactly. Biggest joker in the country. How many times we have heard this and how many times did he disclose anything actually?
Reply : 0 9
Kumaran Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:08
Wonder if you wouldn't say that you would need more details and time to reveal all. You are a sheer gossiper unless reveal all as said before next Friday.
Reply : 1 11
DHA Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:13
Make sure to have correct information/evidence otherwise your exposing our national players....we know your investigating teams ability the last time you became a real joker
Reply : 1 12
Dihan Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:16
Well done Ranjan - disclose all these culprits and hit them hard.
Reply : 2 9
Saman Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:16
His joke of the week. Stay tuned for the next week joke..
Reply : 2 7
D Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:28
We support you ranjan. Expose these bastards
Reply : 0 5
Dils Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:31
When will such scams end when we think it’s the end another one comes up. But the best thing is none has been resolved to date !
Reply : 0 7
Mohamed Saturday, 17 March 2018 09:34
I am sure targeting "snga" as his speech on racialism was very effective and this hit people behind this game.
Reply : 2 1
