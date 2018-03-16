SL team to submit lawsuit challenging UNHRC’s conduct

2018-03-16 23:08:59

A lawsuit compiled by a team of legal experts with the input of Sir Geoffrey Nice QC would be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday challenging the procedure adopted by the UNHRC itself to pass the resolution on Sri Lanka, the Global Sri Lankan Forum (GSLF) today said.

The petitioners of the lawsuit, which is the first ever lawsuit against the UNHRC, are retired Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara and Federation of National Organisations Convener Dr Gunadasa Amarasekara.

On behalf of the two petitioners, the GSLF, the Federation of National Organisation and the Professionals for Better Future will hand over the petition to the Communication wing of the UN on Monday (19).

Addressing a news briefing, Professionals for Better Future Director and Secretary Darshani Lahandapura said the UNHRC was not immune to charges.

“The procedure which was adopted by the UNHRC with regard to the resolution Sri Lanka is a breach of UN clauses and illegal. We are challenging this procedure and demand an order preventing Sri Lanka from implementing the recommendations of the resolution,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Representative of the GSLF Nuwan Bellanthudawa said according to the article 2 (7) of the UN Charter, the UN has no power to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state.

Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thera said the attempt of the GSLF to file the lawsuit was a challenge at a time when the Tamil Diaspora and other NGOs speaking against the country at international platforms.

Dr Gunadasa Amarasekara, one of the two petitioners, said the US and the UN were attempting to destabilise the country by threatening the Governments.

“They simply want to divide the country,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)