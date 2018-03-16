Novice monk dies when bike crashes into lamp post

2018-03-16 20:30:37

A 16-year-old novice monk was killed and a 14-year-old novice monk was injured, when the motorcycle they were travelling in crashed into a lamp post at the Bisobandara area in Medirigiriya, Polonnaruwa today, Police said.

The victims were residing in Thissapura Alokarama Viharaya of Yaya 01 in the Bisobandara area.

The deceased novice monk was said to be riding the bike when the accident occurred.

The injured monk is undergoing treatment at the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

Medirigiriya Police is conducting further investigation. (K.G. Karunarathna)