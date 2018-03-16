Subscribe

Novice monk dies when bike crashes into lamp post

2018-03-16 20:30:37
1
837

A 16-year-old novice monk was killed and a 14-year-old novice monk was injured, when the motorcycle they were travelling in crashed into a lamp post at the Bisobandara area in Medirigiriya, Polonnaruwa today, Police said.

The victims were residing in Thissapura Alokarama Viharaya of Yaya 01 in the Bisobandara area.

The deceased novice monk was said to be riding the bike when the accident occurred.

The injured monk is undergoing treatment at the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

Medirigiriya Police is conducting further investigation. (K.G. Karunarathna)

  Recommended Articles

A bountiful harvest!

...

MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN

There is no other ...

There’s a difference …

A onetime powerful l...

Mahasohon Balakaya office raided

The Terrorist Invest...

Violent extremism shows its seeds can grow anywhere

Their desperate face...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 1

  • Wise Donkey Friday, 16 March 2018 21:49

    Very sad tragic incident at this young age and our heart goes to those connected ones

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty