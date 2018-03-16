Subscribe

New UNP officials before March end: Sagala

2018-03-16 19:58:56
The new officials of the United National Party (UNP) would be appointed before March 31, Project Management,Youth Affairs and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake said a shot while ago.

In a tweet, he said several rounds of discussions have been held with a number of internal committees on new appointments.

 

  Comments - 2

  • Citizen Friday, 16 March 2018 21:26

    Same old wine in new bottles

    Reply : 1       4

    Saradiel Friday, 16 March 2018 21:40

    First of all, break the 'Royal' domination within the party if you want to have any future to UNP.

    Reply : 1       3

