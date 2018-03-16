New UNP officials before March end: Sagala

The new officials of the United National Party (UNP) would be appointed before March 31, Project Management,Youth Affairs and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake said a shot while ago.
In a tweet, he said several rounds of discussions have been held with a number of internal committees on new appointments.
Citizen Friday, 16 March 2018 21:26
Same old wine in new bottles
Reply : 1 4
Saradiel Friday, 16 March 2018 21:40
First of all, break the 'Royal' domination within the party if you want to have any future to UNP.
Reply : 1 3
