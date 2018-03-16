Uni. non-academic staff strike to continue

2018-03-16 18:55:28

The work stoppage carried by the University Non-Academic staff would continue as the discussion held with Prime Minister’s Office ended without a solution this afternoon, University Trade Union Joint Committee said.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee, Edward Malwattage said Prime Minister’s Coordinating Secretary Dadallage failed to provide a satisfactory solution to the issue.

He said the union had no interest in attending any more discussions and it would continue its trade union action until their demands were granted.

Operations across 15 State universities and higher education institutes, which come under the purview of the University Grants Commission, stalled for the 17th consecutive day inconveniencing undergraduates and academic staff of the institutions.

More than 15, 000 non-academic members support the trade union action launched on February 27 over several demands, including a solution to the monthly allowance, based on an agreement reached in 2016.

Meanwhile, in a communique, the University Grants Commission (UGC) urged the protesters to suspend their strike immediately and to continue the discussions over the demands. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)