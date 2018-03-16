Subscribe

JO collects signatures for no-faith motion against PM

2018-03-16 17:02:39
5
468

Joint Opposition MP Wimal Weerawansa said today they have started collecting signatures for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

  Recommended Articles

A bountiful harvest!

...

MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN

There is no other ...

There’s a difference …

A onetime powerful l...

Mahasohon Balakaya office raided

The Terrorist Invest...

Violent extremism shows its seeds can grow anywhere

Their desperate face...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 5

  • Saman Friday, 16 March 2018 18:08

    Why fool people ? I am glad at least someone is bringing this.. but like in the past he and his big boss going to have more important business to attend.

    Reply : 0       2

    Laff Jack Friday, 16 March 2018 18:11

    Hope you have done the homework.

    Reply : 0       0

    Ceylon Friday, 16 March 2018 18:19

    Sad to say that this pm is a failer from the bigining.same as president sirisena.both are useless givernment employees only good to enjoy the life from public money.

    Reply : 0       5

    Unchikun Friday, 16 March 2018 18:26

    Nice! Set a thief to catch a thief!

    Reply : 1       2

    yahiya Friday, 16 March 2018 18:54

    Not a single productivity man to lead the country in political stage.

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty