JO collects signatures for no-faith motion against PM

Joint Opposition MP Wimal Weerawansa said today they have started collecting signatures for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Saman Friday, 16 March 2018 18:08
Why fool people ? I am glad at least someone is bringing this.. but like in the past he and his big boss going to have more important business to attend.
Reply : 0 2
Laff Jack Friday, 16 March 2018 18:11
Hope you have done the homework.
Reply : 0 0
Ceylon Friday, 16 March 2018 18:19
Sad to say that this pm is a failer from the bigining.same as president sirisena.both are useless givernment employees only good to enjoy the life from public money.
Reply : 0 5
Unchikun Friday, 16 March 2018 18:26
Nice! Set a thief to catch a thief!
Reply : 1 2
yahiya Friday, 16 March 2018 18:54
Not a single productivity man to lead the country in political stage.
Reply : 0 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.