Govt. trying to outsource surveying to US company: Surveyors

The Government Surveyors’ Association (GSA) today resort to a countrywide indefinite work stoppage claiming that there was a move to hand over several operations of the Sri Lanka Surveys Department (SLSD), the second oldest department of the country, to a US-based company.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, GSA President Duminda Udugoda referred to an attempt to transfer the duties of the SLSD including Land Information System (LIS) and Aerial Survey Operations to ‘Trimble Navigation Ltd’, a US-based land administration solutions group, under the guise of providing title deeds to landowners.
Mr Udugoda said the Cabinet approval had been sought to the proposal to handing over the operation under a foreign loan obtain for USD 154 million (Rs.25, 000 million) although the department was capable of completing the task for Rs.10, 000 million.
It was learned that the approval had been sought without a proper tender procedure in an arbitrary decision of several top officials to be retired soon.
Mr Udugoda revealed the attempt could also threaten the national security as according to the measure Trimble Navigation Ltd is permitted to scan the landowner's eye and get their Biometric authentication and there was a threat to people’s privacy as well.
“In the proposed mechanism the company can’t provide a clear title deed as it can’t provide a clear blue print of the land,” Mr Udugoda said.
Following a discussion with the Prime Minister’s Coordinating Secretary yesterday, the GSA members were informed that their matter would be discussed with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and their matter would be addressed on Wednesday (21).
However, Mr Udugoda said their work stoppage would not conclude until the authorities revoke the proposal.
The Daily Mirror was the first to reveal the attempt on January 19 last year and responding to our inquiry regarding the matter, SLSD Additional Surveyor General (Field) K. A. Kasthuri said that such an operational devolution had not yet been introduced. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Jokers Friday, 16 March 2018 18:10
Keep away from work, and they will definitely give it to the more efficient US firm.
Reply
Neil Friday, 16 March 2018 18:10
The decision is fraught with real dangers. Hope the govt will heed the advice of the concerned dept and experts.
Reply
Ceylon Friday, 16 March 2018 18:50
Experts in lanka?.they experts for what subjects?.they are well known for roberies,cheatings,other corruptions and sleeping.
Reply
Dee Friday, 16 March 2018 18:17
Wow. That's great news. We will have some proper surveying done.
Reply
Unchikun Friday, 16 March 2018 18:39
The survey department is the second oldest government department. What have they been all these yes? This company is bringing new technology to create a data base of all the deeds. It is a specialized job. The survey department has no such capacity.
Reply
Hari M Friday, 16 March 2018 18:57
much accurate Drone survey has come into practice. We have to change with time. Sadly in Srilanka people think jobs are guaranteed for life even with their indifferent, inefficient attitudes
Reply
ashan mendis Friday, 16 March 2018 19:24
so if the survey department is so good why are their so many land cases clogging up the courts
Reply
