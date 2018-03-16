Gnanasara Thera was not in presidential delegation to Japan: PMD

The Presidential Media Division (PMD) today said news circulating on the social media and websites, stating that Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera was included in the Sri Lankan delegation accompanied the President on his state visit to Japan, was fictitious and false.
“Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera arrived in Japan on a personal visit before the commencement of the President’s tour to Japan, and the Thera participated in a meeting which was organized by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Japan to provide an opportunity to the Sri Lankan community in Japan to meet the President,” the President’s Media Unit said in a media release.
“The Thera also accompanied the Chief Incumbents of Buddhists Temples in Japan for this meeting with the President,” the media release said.
Using few photographs taken during that meeting, a news item has been created that Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera was a member of the delegation of the President in his State visit to Japan and this news circulating on the social media and websites was totally false, it said.
Arosha Friday, 16 March 2018 15:36
Why isn't this guy in jail yet??
Reply :
jamXboree Friday, 16 March 2018 15:44
Aneee baba.
Reply :
ANTON Friday, 16 March 2018 15:45
KELA UNAA ............. NOW THEY WILL START BLOCKING THE FACE BOOK ONCE AGAIN.
Reply :
ben Friday, 16 March 2018 15:48
Social media is for people out of the well. We are still in the well and at the bottom , 99 % of the people have no idea whats happiening outside the well
Reply :
max Friday, 16 March 2018 15:53
Ok, the Presidential Media Division. We believe you! Happy?
Reply :
Silva Friday, 16 March 2018 15:57
He has travelled separately and join him there
Reply :
Ken Friday, 16 March 2018 16:06
jail this filthy mouth drunk in robes
Reply :
Wise Donkey Friday, 16 March 2018 16:07
May be two different flights but joined in Japan,.all the same
Reply :
Radkrishnan Friday, 16 March 2018 16:14
Let the president make use of opportunity to reform theVenarable Thera
Reply :
