Gnanasara Thera was not in presidential delegation to Japan: PMD

2018-03-16 15:04:17

The Presidential Media Division (PMD) today said news circulating on the social media and websites, stating that Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera was included in the Sri Lankan delegation accompanied the President on his state visit to Japan, was fictitious and false.

“Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera arrived in Japan on a personal visit before the commencement of the President’s tour to Japan, and the Thera participated in a meeting which was organized by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Japan to provide an opportunity to the Sri Lankan community in Japan to meet the President,” the President’s Media Unit said in a media release.

“The Thera also accompanied the Chief Incumbents of Buddhists Temples in Japan for this meeting with the President,” the media release said.

Using few photographs taken during that meeting, a news item has been created that Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera was a member of the delegation of the President in his State visit to Japan and this news circulating on the social media and websites was totally false, it said.