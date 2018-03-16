Social factors, complex lifestyle decrease fertility: Study

2018-03-16 06:24:00

A group of medical professionals yesterday said the fertility of men in the country was currently decreasing because of several reasons including the complex lifestyle of the people.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. Lakshman Senanayake told a news conference that the other reasons behind the increase in infertility and sub-fertility of men were due to smoking, alcoholic and narcotic addiction.

“The decrease in fertility of men is not a result of any medicine. It all depends on the lifestyle and the current background of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor in Reproductive Medicine Chandrika Wijeyaratne said even the fertility in women was also decreasing in present context due to the passing of ideal age for reproduction as a result of social factors.

“Another reason for the decrease in fertility of women is the obesity,” she said.

She also said the sub fertility of men was around 15% a decade ago and added that however there was a rapid increase in it at present. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)