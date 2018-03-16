Open warrant on Udyanga

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today issued an open arrest warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga.
The INTERPOL issued a ‘Red Warrant' on Mr Weeratunga last month, naming him as a fugitive wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities.
He was wanted in connection with certain discrepancies that had taken place in the acquisition of four MiG-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian arms company 'Ukrinmash' in 2006 and financial misappropriation said to be taken place in overhauling four MiG fighter jets owned by the Air Force.
Wilfred Friday, 16 March 2018 13:52
A kinda tit for tat to cover up fugitive Mahendran episode?
Reply : 5 4
Notharis Friday, 16 March 2018 14:02
If Mahendran come back the person who appointed him will come to limelight again.
Reply : 4 2
Sandamali Friday, 16 March 2018 13:54
First bring down the Central bank robber. Mere arrest warrant wont do.
Reply : 5 2
ANTON Friday, 16 March 2018 13:56
HAVE THESE PEOPLE GOT MIRACULOUS INVISIBLE POWER COMPARED TO PROSTITUTES AND KASIPPU SELLERS.
Reply : 1 6
KOLA KOTIYA Friday, 16 March 2018 14:10
MAHENDRAN - UDAYANGA 0 . BEST DEAL IN MS/MR/ RW
Reply : 1 4
Govinda Friday, 16 March 2018 14:22
Its very funny. They caught him in Dubai and let him go. Now they have issued warrant to catch him again. Is Gavapalanaya playing hide and seek,
Reply : 0 6
Buddhi Perera Friday, 16 March 2018 14:41
Is their no law in our legal system to question those persons (past VIPs) who must be definitely having regular contacts with this fugitive?
Reply : 1 3
Sanath Friday, 16 March 2018 14:52
This is a never ending hide
Reply : 0 1
