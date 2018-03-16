Open warrant on Udyanga

2018-03-16 13:31:23

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today issued an open arrest warrant on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga.

The INTERPOL issued a ‘Red Warrant' on Mr Weeratunga last month, naming him as a fugitive wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities.

He was wanted in connection with certain discrepancies that had taken place in the acquisition of four MiG-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian arms company 'Ukrinmash' in 2006 and financial misappropriation said to be taken place in overhauling four MiG fighter jets owned by the Air Force.