Two children fall into agro-well, died

2018-03-16 10:42:14
Two children were killed after they fell into an unprotected agro well at Irogoirippu Kulam in Madhu last evening, Police said.

The victims were identified as Mohamed Satur Mohamed Akwari (7) and Mohamed Satur Mohamed Samras (5) of Irogoirippu Kulam.

Postmortem is to be conducted at the Mannar Hospital today.

The Madhu Police are conducting further investigation. (TK)

