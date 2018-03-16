Subscribe

Gazette naming LG members published

2018-03-16 09:15:28
0
532

The gazette notification naming the elected members of Local Government bodies has been published, Government Printer’s Department said.

An official of the department said the Gazette containing names of councilors in 8 districts has been uploaded to its website and the rest would be released within the day. (Chathuranga Samarawickrama)

  Recommended Articles

A bountiful harvest!

...

MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN

There is no other ...

There’s a difference …

A onetime powerful l...

Mahasohon Balakaya office raided

The Terrorist Invest...

Violent extremism shows its seeds can grow anywhere

Their desperate face...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty