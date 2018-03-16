Gazette naming LG members published

The gazette notification naming the elected members of Local Government bodies has been published, Government Printer’s Department said.
An official of the department said the Gazette containing names of councilors in 8 districts has been uploaded to its website and the rest would be released within the day. (Chathuranga Samarawickrama)
