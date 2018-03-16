Prov. Councillor started brawl: Preliminary investigation reveals

According to the preliminary investigation that was held into an incident where a Provincial Councillor and his wife were seen allegedly assaulting a private bus driver, it was found that Southern Provincial Councillor M. K. Kasun had started the brawl with the private bus driver, Investigation officer Thalangama Police OIC Arjun Mahimkanda said yesterday.
When contacted, he said their investigations had revealed that the Provincial Councillor had obstructed the bus plying on route number 177 from Kaduwela to Kollupitiya and started the brawl when the private bus driver asked him to stop obstructing him from doing his duties.
The incident had taken place on Friday (9) at the Koswatta Junction in Battaramulla.
Investigations had revealed that the two vehicles were racing against each other when the altercation took place.
OIC Mahimkanda said the Provincial Councillor’s wife Tharaka Perera had joined her husband in assaulting the driver while brandishing a pistol to keep away the passengers who were at the scene.
Although video footage of the brawl, said to have been uploaded by passengers,went viral on social media, the OIC said the video footage was blurry and therefore requested the shops nearby to provide them with CCTV footage of the incident for which a Court order had been received but said they were yet to receive a response.
OIC Mahimkanda said there were complaints that the driver of the bus did not possess a driving license, but confirmed that their investigations had revealed that he was an experienced driver with all the required paperwork including license and registration. He further said that just because a driver does not possess a licence and registration it does not have any bearing on the issue at hand which was the brawl that had taken place between two parties.
He said the passenger bus was owned by a person with the alias 'Suda' who is now in remand custody for a criminal offence.
It was revealed that M. K. Kasun represents the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and is the son of late Southern PC member M. K. Ranjith, AKA Chandi Malli, who was a close supporter of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Chandi Malli was shot dead in front of the Bank of Ceylon York Street branch on May 25, 2003.
OIC Mahimkanda said that the councillor had a record of violent behaviour.
Investigations had also revealed that the revolver used during the altercation was registered to Provincial Councillor M. K. Kasun but its license had expired as it had not been renewed for the current year.
Police said though the revolver was not fired only five bullets were left in the cylinder when it was taken into police custody as it was a common practice to keep one chamber empty as there is no safety lock in the revolver.
Meanwhile, Southern Provincial Council Chief Government Whip Ajith Rajapakse stressed the need to detail police or security personnel to provide protection to PC members in view of the recent incident where provincial councillor M. K. Kasun’s wife had been forced to come to his rescue when he was assaulted by a private bus driver. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Justica USA Friday, 16 March 2018 09:27
PC members are issued wespons to use as a protection in life threatening situations, but not as a tool to abuse bus drivers or any other civilians, This IDIOTIC councilor has a record of violence, The wife just wanted to show her cheapness being the spouse of a THUG. Both need to be sent to jail for long periods, Its funny how the driver is tried to be framed with irralevent accusatiomsjust so the idiotic councilor can get away.
Reply : 1 5
indira Friday, 16 March 2018 09:29
detail police or security personnel to provide protection to general mass from politicians first.
Reply : 0 5
Reader Friday, 16 March 2018 09:49
Is it legally acceptable for a commoner to hold the weapon in hand though it may be issued to the Councillor.
Reply : 1 4
Nanasiri Friday, 16 March 2018 10:02
Very fine people put to rule this country. We're going places.
Reply : 0 6
Dillan Friday, 16 March 2018 10:36
No LTTE Why gun?
Reply : 0 4
Older Citizen Friday, 16 March 2018 10:38
Why would provincial council member issued with a revolver ? Incident in question is an evidence that such weapons are being used for criminal (assault in this case) purposes. Government must legislate to remove all such weapons from all politicos. However bus drivers aren't saints either. They will block other vehicles overtaking. This does not mean stupid thug politic and his wife got the right to assault. This types of political thugs are in all colours of politics not just SLPP, just like corruption. Must throw the law book hard against the culprits!
Reply : 0 7
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 16 March 2018 10:48
Looks like Maha Raja has lots of thugs and criminals close to him than any good people.
Reply : 1 6
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.