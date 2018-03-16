Extending state of emergency: PM to consult President

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is to discuss a request made by the defence authorities to extend the state of emergency with President Maithripala Sirisena, sources close to Mr. Wickremesinghe said yesterday.
The defence authorities had suggested that it would be wise to delay lifting the state of emergency until the investigations on the recent incidents in Kandy are concluded.
Sources from the Prime Minister's office said defence authorities, including the Chief of Defense Staff, had requested that the emergency is extended till investigations into the incidents in Kandy are completed. They had also informed the Prime Minister that 70 percent of the investigations had been completed as of now.
Sources said the Prime Minister will refer the matter to President Sirisena when he returns from Japan today (16).
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister had proposed that four ministries namely Buddha Sasana, Disaster Management, Posts and Muslim Affairs and Resettlement, Rehabilitation and Prison Reforms should jointly handle the task of assessing and paying compensation to those who were affected by the recent riots in Kandy.
Sources said temples and mosques which were damaged will also be compensated. (Yohan Perera)
Unchikun Friday, 16 March 2018 09:10
I am happy to hear this news. At least now the President is in command and not a crook. You and you highly IT literate minister was sitting on FB. No one knew and in a flash the ban was removed by the President.
Reply : 0 0
Justica USA Friday, 16 March 2018 09:13
Coz of the actions of stupud and jobless ppl these monies that could have been used for development now will be paid as compensation ......depriving the current n future generations....When will these idiots realize that SL is not a 1st world country, which could throw cash away?
Reply : 0 0
ANTON Friday, 16 March 2018 09:34
ALWAYS, POOR LEADERSHIP, PLANNING , DIRECTION AND CONTROL LEAD TO UNNECESSARY EMERGENCIES.
Reply : 1 3
Jayaratne Friday, 16 March 2018 10:04
Extend it again. Otherwise no faith motion against you. haha haa.
Reply : 2 4
cheers Friday, 16 March 2018 10:46
Our country never prosper under these two as both of them pull the string towers their side for decision making. One is UNP and the other is from a fallen party.
Reply : 3 4
Waco Friday, 16 March 2018 10:48
RW - why are you dong these? Where is the Minister of Law and Order?
Reply : 2 3
