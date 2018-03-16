Govt. ends search for foreign partner for Srilankan

The Government has decided to stop looking for a foreign partner for the national carrier SriLankan Airlines, informed sources said.
Accordingly, sources said the new plan is to hand SriLankan over to a local public-private venture.
This decision had been reached after listening to the views expressed by trade unions and employees of SriLankan and government advisors.
Newly appointed Minister of State Enterprise Development Lakshman Kiriella is expected to monitor the affairs of the national carrier. (Yohan Perera)
saman Friday, 16 March 2018 09:07
Terminating the contract with the Emirates was the biggest mistakes MR made back then.
Freddy Yong Friday, 16 March 2018 09:14
Aiyo, nikang dunnath apa, bung.
Bombastic Friday, 16 March 2018 09:31
Because no company wants to become a debtor in the millions over night.
Libtard Friday, 16 March 2018 09:51
That is the best scenario but the given reason is all BS. Nobody wanted to buy Sri Lankan airlines. I'm doubtful whether a local private firm will step in either. Best thing is to hire a competent board from all over the world and give 10 years for the national airlines to correct itself. We will have to buy new aircraft too given most of the loss is made because of fuel inefficient old aircraft we have.
Jude Friday, 16 March 2018 09:55
Srilankan airlines must be dismantled!!! The airline is a huge burden to government Treasury!!! Under the present context of airline business only few airlines able to make sustainable profit!!!
Sorry state Friday, 16 March 2018 10:04
Who like to commit suicide by partnering with you? So no one wants to partner with you. In addition, he (LK) is NOT a right person to monitor the affairs of the national carrier.
Jude Friday, 16 March 2018 10:15
SL government should get out of airline business or in other words Stop Milking a Dead Cow !!! And then Government should charge other airlines a substantial Landing Fee thereby making some billions of revenue from the airports!! Remember, passengers cannot drive or take a taxi to India to connect flight or can't take a ferry or boat!!
rajitha7 Friday, 16 March 2018 10:17
The Air-line can co-operate with hotels and offer complete packages. So the air-line only make a small margin but the tourist once arrive in the country is up sold other things where money is made.
Pachaya Friday, 16 March 2018 10:21
Commissions and commissions and commissions Commission glore
Jude Friday, 16 March 2018 10:22
SL government should follow how Toronto Pearson airport operator the GTAA (Greater Toronto Airports Authority) make money!!! Yeah, Toronto airport is most expensive to take off international flights, because GTAA charges most exorbitant landing fee!!! Yet, all major airlines land there!!!
Older citizen Friday, 16 March 2018 10:27
Listening to the trade unions and making business decisions ! Never heard of!! Pathetic situation of Sri Lankan will continue!
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 16 March 2018 10:41
The best lesson for this country. The Politicians abused this air line and the foreign managements that were profitably administrating this air line. Knowing this culture, foreign investors are not ready to come forward anymore.
