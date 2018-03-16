Govt. ends search for foreign partner for Srilankan

2018-03-16 06:30:31

The Government has decided to stop looking for a foreign partner for the national carrier SriLankan Airlines, informed sources said.

Accordingly, sources said the new plan is to hand SriLankan over to a local public-private venture.

This decision had been reached after listening to the views expressed by trade unions and employees of SriLankan and government advisors.

Newly appointed Minister of State Enterprise Development Lakshman Kiriella is expected to monitor the affairs of the national carrier. (Yohan Perera)