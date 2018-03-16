Cabinet nod to set up 'Reparation Office'

2018-03-16 03:55:26

Following the establishment of the Office on Missing Persons, the government has decided to constitute a ‘Reparation Office’ to pay compensation to the families of victims of war, victims of civil unrest, enforced disappearance or victims of human rights violations.

A proposal made to the cabinet in this regard by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe got the cabinet nod last week.

With the establishment of the ‘Office for Reparations’, all Sri Lankan citizens will get the opportunity irrespective of their race or religion, including families of police and security forces personnel, civilians in border villages that faced difficulties and all affected persons in all parts of the country to submit claims for compensation, Mr. Wickremesinghe told the cabinet in his memo. .

“There is a need for an independent institution to be set up to provide reparations, in terms of policies as may be approved from time to time by the Cabinet of Ministers, with regard to serious violations of human rights or humanitarian law which occurred,” he said. (Sandun A Jayasekera)