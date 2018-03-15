Subscribe

JO to proceed with no faith motion against PM

2018-03-15 22:45:27
0
271

The Joint Opposition has decided on Wednesday evening to proceed with the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, it is learnt.

The leaders of the Joint Opposition briefed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on the progress made in this regard at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Joint Opposition has initiated a dialogue with the other parties including the SLFP to secure their support for the motion.

The MPs such as Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Dinesh Gunawardane, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Dulles Alahapperuma held talks with others on behalf of the Joint opposition.

If the motion is won, the Cabinet stands dissolved. (Kelum Bandara)

  Recommended Articles

A bountiful harvest!

...

MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN

There is no other ...

There’s a difference …

A onetime powerful l...

Mahason Balakaya office raided

The Terrorist Invest...

Violent extremism shows its seeds can grow anywhere

Their desperate face...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty