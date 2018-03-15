JO to proceed with no faith motion against PM

2018-03-15 22:45:27

The Joint Opposition has decided on Wednesday evening to proceed with the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, it is learnt.

The leaders of the Joint Opposition briefed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on the progress made in this regard at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Joint Opposition has initiated a dialogue with the other parties including the SLFP to secure their support for the motion.

The MPs such as Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Dinesh Gunawardane, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Dulles Alahapperuma held talks with others on behalf of the Joint opposition.

If the motion is won, the Cabinet stands dissolved. (Kelum Bandara)