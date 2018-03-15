Lasantha murder probe: CID to use SF’s, Mervyn’s statements

2018-03-15 20:03:37

The CID today informed Court that it has decided to use statements recorded in 2016 from Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka and former Minister Mervyn Silva in relation to the murder of former Sunday Leader Editor Lasantha Wickrematunga for further investigations into the case.

When the case was taken up before Mount Lavinia Chief Magistrate Mohammed Mihail, the CID informed Court the statements which had been recorded by second suspect former Mount Lavinia Crimes OIC Tissa Sugathapala has revealed that third suspect former DIG Prasanna Nanayakkara had pressured him to destroy and conceal evidence of the case.

The CID filling a report informed Court that it had failed to record a statement from the third suspect due to his unstable health condition.

Meanwhile, Counsel Anura Meddegoda appearing for the third suspect requested the Magistrate to make an order to the CID to complete the investigations of his client immediately due to his unstable health condition.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the CID to record statements from the third suspect immediately and ordered to remand both, second and third suspects of the case until March 29.(Yoshitha Perera)