Hate speech increasing on FB, shouldn’t be tolerated: Harsha

2018-03-15 18:20:20
State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Dr. Harsha De Silva today said hate speech is increasing on Facebook and it cannot and should not be tolerated.

In a tweet, the State Minister said “Hate speech is increasing on Facebook. This cannot and should not be tolerated. We will take some decisions immediately,”

Earlier today, President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC)to lift the temporary ban imposed on Facebook.

The President said his Secretary Austin Fernando who is also the TRC Chairman had discussions with Facebook officials who have agreed that its platform will not be used for spreading hate speech and inciting violence.

  Wilson Thursday, 15 March 2018 19:16

    Wouldn't it be nice if your govt seek a fresh mandate?

