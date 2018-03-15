Arrest warrant issued on Gnanasara Thera

2018-03-15 18:13:30

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday issued an arrest warrant against Ven.Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera for failing to appear in Courts over an ongoing case against him.

The Police Organized Crimes Prevention Division (POCPRD) filed a case against the Thera for allegedly making hateful remarks and insulted other religions during a meeting held at “Jalagalum Nimna” National Park in Polonnaruwa.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara had set the case to be examined on May 10.

The POCPRD arrested the Thera over the case on June 21, 2017, and released him on the same day on a Rs.10, 000 cash bail and two sureties of Rs.500, 000 each.

Earlier, the Colombo Chief Magistrate warned the Thera not to engage in such incidents again and that the Court would have to revoke the bail and remand him. (Yoshitha Perera)