Sri Lankans happier than previous year – Happiness index

2018-03-15 13:57:04

Jumping four slots ahead, Sri Lankans were found to be happier in 2017 compared to the previous year, the World Happiness Report 2018 stated.

The report released by the United Nations ranked Sri Lanka at 120 last year’s report.

Sri Lanka was ranked 43rd in the sub-category of best improvers from 2008-2010 to 2015-2017.

Finland is the world’s happiest country, according to an annual survey issued on Wednesday that found Americans were getting less happy even as their country became richer.

The United States came in at 18th, down from 14th place last year. Britain was 19th and the United Arab Emirates 20th.

Pakistan ranked 75 on the index, coming in ahead of India (133), Bhutan (97), Bangladesh (115), and Sri Lanka (116). While China stood at 86th spot.

While, India slipped 11 places as it was placed 122nd last year. It was behind the majority of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations, apart from war-ravaged Afghanistan, that stood at 145.

Burundi came bottom in the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s (SDSN) 2018 World Happiness Report which ranked 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Taking the harsh, dark winters in their stride, Finns said access to nature, safety; childcare, good schools and free healthcare were among the best things about in their country.

Finland rose from fifth place last year to oust Norway from the top spot. The 2018 top-10, as ever dominated by the Nordics, is: Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

Those countries are considered happy that have a healthy balance of prosperity, as conventionally measured, and social capital, meaning a high degree of trust in a society, low inequality, and confidence in government.

The aim of the report is to provide another tool for governments, business, and civil society to help their countries find a better way to wellbeing.