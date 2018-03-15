Subscribe

Prez instructs TRC to lift ban on Facebook

2018-03-15 13:08:21
President Maithripala Sirisena has today instructed Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) to lift the temporary ban on Facebook after his secretary Austin Fernando held discussions with Facebook officials, President tweeted.

The President had issued the instructions based on an undertaking that the platform would not be used to spread hate speech and incite violence.

  Comments - 16

  • Scooby Doo Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:25

    Hey TRC, Are you guys looking for an Excavator, Backhoe, Wheel Loader, Forklift to LIFT THE BAN? Visit surplus.lk over 400 earth moving equipment.

    Reply : 1       39

    64x64

    Unchikun Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:45

    Agree. Most at TRC do not know what is Facebook or Assbook.

    Reply : 2       19

    64x64

    Gamarala Goiya Thursday, 15 March 2018 14:09

    Hey, give the guys a break, will ya ? They are already much embarrassed after their inept approach to the whole affair has been highlighted in the public domain.

    Reply : 4       15

    64x64

    nohamed husam ghaffari Thursday, 15 March 2018 15:03

    nice advert for surplus.lk

    Reply : 0       9

    Shri Lankan Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:45

    Prez must order TRC to lift the ban based on instruction given to control fake in FB.

    Reply : 1       8

    ANTON Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:48

    FACEBOOK IS ALSO LIKE OUR CABINET, WE CHECK TIME TO TIME, JUST NAMES AND FACES, NOTHING HAPPENS.

    Reply : 0       22

    Saman Thursday, 15 March 2018 14:13

    Too late now. Damage has been done to the the credibility and ability of the government.

    Reply : 1       25

    new Thursday, 15 March 2018 14:29

    Thaama no. 2.30pm

    Reply : 0       6

    64x64

    ti Thursday, 15 March 2018 14:53

    now ok

    Reply : 0       5

    Serangi Thursday, 15 March 2018 14:35

    What about instagram?

    Reply : 0       4

    Samantha Thursday, 15 March 2018 14:43

    The Damage is huge for the country and for the economy in particular ,

    Reply : 0       11

    Be Fair Thursday, 15 March 2018 14:51

    What is Facebook.....???What does it do.....Why do we need it so much......

    Reply : 4       7

    64x64

    Unchikun Thursday, 15 March 2018 16:38

    Creating tools from stone to hunt!

    Reply : 0       0

    Dee Thursday, 15 March 2018 15:01

    Must rush to mulleriyawa with portable phone chargers and reload cards . Will be good business .

    Reply : 0       3

    mohamed husam ghaffari Thursday, 15 March 2018 15:05

    Maybe if the band would last for a week they might b a strike from collage and school students to lift the band

    Reply : 0       4

    Unchikun Thursday, 15 March 2018 16:39

    Aiyo Mr. Minister. So the jobs for the translators are lost.

    Reply : 0       0

