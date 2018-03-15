Aloysius, Palisena re-remanded

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena, who were arrested by the CID over the Central Bank bond scam, were further remanded till March 29 by the Fort Magistrate Court this morning. (SCS)
Why is it only these two individuals are in remand custody??? What about all the others involved!!!!
