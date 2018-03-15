Subscribe

Aloysius, Palisena re-remanded

2018-03-15 12:48:34
1
526

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena, who were arrested by the CID over the Central Bank bond scam, were further remanded till March 29 by the Fort Magistrate Court this morning. (SCS)

  Recommended Articles

A bountiful harvest!

...

MAN’S INHUMANITY TO MAN

There is no other ...

There’s a difference …

A onetime powerful l...

Mahason Balakaya office raided

The Terrorist Invest...

Violent extremism shows its seeds can grow anywhere

Their desperate face...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 1

  • ND Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:06

    Why is it only these two individuals are in remand custody??? What about all the others involved!!!!

    Reply : 0       9

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty