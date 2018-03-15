Dayasiri invites Kohli for holiday in SL

2018-03-15 10:30:27

Sports minister Dayasiri Jaysekera has invited Indian captain Virat Kohli for a holiday in Sri Lanka, Indian media reported.

"I am not inviting Kohli to play here, but I want him to spend a few days with his wife Anushka Sharma. After marriage, he has not visited this country. The couple can be this nation's guest. There are several good places to see here," the minister told mid-day recently.

The sports minister is a fan of Kohli and had specially come to see his batting during India's second Test here in August last year.

India skipper Virat Kohli, one of the fittest cricketers in the world, the cricketing star acknowledged in a recent interview that the time has come that he listens to his body and manage workload, going forward in his career. Virat Kohli has been rested for the ongoing tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka.

'Physically I had a few niggles, I am just getting over those. The workload has started to disagree (taking a toll) with me a little bit. I have to be very careful about how I go forward with my body, my mind, my cricket," Kohli said on the sidelines of a promotional event for noted watch brand Tissot. Kohli said the break is helping him recover for fresh challenges ahead, starting with the IPL.