Emergency intact till President decides: Prez Secy.

The state of emergency would remain for as long as President Maithripala Sirisena decides to revoke it upon his return to the country on March 17, Presidential Secretary Austin Fernando said yesterday.
Mr Fernando said the President, in his proclamation of the enforcement of emergency regulations, did not refer to a deadline.
“When questioned at the time the President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the heads of diplomatic missions, the President said it would be for one week, and it should have lapsed by the midnight of March 13. Yet, in terms of the law, the President himself should revoke the Gazette notification, which he has to do, only while in Sri Lanka. So, we have to wait for his return. Until such time, the state of emergency will remain,” he said.
Mr Fernando said the state of emergency had no impact on public life. (Kelum Bandara)
Graham Thursday, 15 March 2018 09:15
State of Emergency and Yahapalana doesn’t go hand in hand
Reply : 3 17
hans perlee Thursday, 15 March 2018 09:42
I wonder who is running the country, the President or the PM? The President said a few days ago that there was no need to keep the state of emergency any longer, now I read that the state of emergency willbe lifted when the President comes back from Japan. I had the idea the president was in Japan for only 2 days, arriving there march 12.
Reply : 1 5
hans perlee Thursday, 15 March 2018 09:53
Why are the messages about the State of Emergency different every time? Is the president really still in control?No need to extend 'State of Emergency' after Thursday2018-03-13 02:17:40 7 5307 The ten-day clamped down on last Tuesday (6) will not be extended from midnight Thursday (15) as the country has fully returned to normal after sporadic communal clashes last week in Kandy and elsewhere, Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said yesterday.He said he did not think it was necessary to continue the ‘State of Emergency’ any further.“I had a discussion with the IGP and senior police officers this morning to assess the current security situation in the country. We are of the view that the country’s security situation is normal right now and therefore the extending of the ‘State of Emergency’ which will expire on Thursday (15) will not be necessary,” Minister Maddumabandara told Daily Mirror.
Reply : 1 5
Don Thursday, 15 March 2018 10:44
Even the die hard fans of Yahapalanya now understand that Yahapalana = Chaos No direction, no decisions takes and chaos is the king.I would prefer a dictator than chaos.A dictator will get at least 50% right where as the current government do no take any decision until it is too late which is equal to no decision taken
Reply : 1 12
Siri Lankan Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:15
Chaos generated by two major parties religious-nationalistic visions, alternate options are of same caliber.
Reply : 2 1
Sri Lankan Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:00
People rejected yahapalanaya
Reply : 1 1
Peter Thursday, 15 March 2018 13:18
Mr. Ferando you too must be one of the goons of MS to make such statement. Possibly the lure of money in the post makes you act as you have stated. Good luck to you and your exposure of lack of foresight in administrative duties and responsibilities.
Reply : 1 0
