Customs seizes 1MT of Glyphosate

2018-03-15 01:25:50

One Metric Ton of illegally imported Glyphosate was seized by the Customs Preventive Staff officers at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority warehouse yesterday, Customs Media Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said.

He said the detected Glyphosate stock was found among several other goods and it had been declared to the customs as 62 packages of Yarn.

He said the goods were imported from India. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)