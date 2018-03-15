Customs seizes 1MT of Glyphosate

One Metric Ton of illegally imported Glyphosate was seized by the Customs Preventive Staff officers at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority warehouse yesterday, Customs Media Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne said.
He said the detected Glyphosate stock was found among several other goods and it had been declared to the customs as 62 packages of Yarn.
He said the goods were imported from India. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.