Japanese PM assures to provide funds without loans

2018-03-14 22:33:08

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today that he would work towards providing funds without loans anytime possible while giving assistance to the development progammes of Sri Lanka.

He said this during the official meeting between the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Japanese Prime Minister ensured President Sirisena that he would constantly provide assistance for the Sri Lankan infrastructure development.

Discussions were held regarding the assistance provided by the Japanese government for the development of the Colombo- Trincomalee port.

Japanese Prime Minister also stated that assistance will be provided for regenerating energy resources and would also contribute in developing the high way systems also.

Japanese Prime Minster stated that assistance of special technical programmes of Japan could also be provided to Sri Lanka.

A positive response was given to the appeal made by President Sirisena to provide technical equipment for the development of health sector in Sri Lanka.

Japanese Prime Minister agreed upon giving assistance to disaster management programmes as well as waste disposal systems in Sri Lanka.

Japanese Prime Minister who mentioned the assistance given by Japan in security and Navy activities stated that only Sri Lanka was fortunate to gain this assistance from Japan out of the countries in Indian Ocean.

President Sirisena thanked both Japanese Prime Minister as well as the government of Japan. (Kanchana Dasanayake in Tokyo)