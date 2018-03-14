Restriction on WhatsApp to be lifted from midnight

Restriction on WhatsApp messaging application would be lifted from midnight today, President’s Secretary and Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC) Chairman Austin Fernando said today.
Restriction on Viber was lifted from midnight yesterday. (KB)
Shan Wednesday, 14 March 2018 15:21
If there was an election, social media would have been re-opened over night for greed of votes
Reply : 1 40
Scooby Doo Wednesday, 14 March 2018 15:29
I am about to forget my facebook PASSWORD.
Reply : 0 33
ANTON Wednesday, 14 March 2018 15:38
JUST FOR A COUPLE OF HATRED COMMENTS THEY PREVENTED THE COMMUNICATION OF MILLIONS, SPECIALLY YOUNGSTERS.
Reply : 14 27
think before you type Wednesday, 14 March 2018 15:47
Very True ANTON... but look at the detrimental impact a "COUPLE OF HATRED COMMENTS" had on the people in terms of violence!
Reply : 11 11
Shanaaz Wednesday, 14 March 2018 15:50
Finally!! what about instagram??
Reply : 0 25
srilankan Wednesday, 14 March 2018 16:05
WhatsApp become even more popular after this ban!!! this is foreign conspiracy.....
Reply : 4 12
Hans perlee Wednesday, 14 March 2018 16:05
What about Facebook?
Reply : 0 15
Jagath Leanage Wednesday, 14 March 2018 17:02
Government did it due to the pressure they received internationally and not due to our inconvenience .
Reply : 3 7
Dee Wednesday, 14 March 2018 17:18
Please reactivate FB as well. Was told that Mulleriyawa hospital was full of patients since FB was stopped. Some had gone into seizures .
Reply : 0 9
