23 Indians arrested for visa violation

2018-03-14 12:30:23
Twenty-three Indian nationals including a woman was arrested by officers of the Immigration and Emigration Department today for violating visa conditions.

Assistant Controller (Investigations) M. G. V. Kariyawasam said the suspects were engaged in business after they entered Sri Lanka on tourist visas.

“Nine persons were engaged in the cloth business while another nine persons were engaged in fortune telling in Hettiweediya , Colombo 11. Five others were engaged as carpenters,” he said.

The suspects, between the ages of 30 to 36, were arrested following information received to the Department.

Kariyawasam said the Department was conducting further investigations and the suspects will be sent back soon. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Comments - 1

  • Sri lankan Wednesday, 14 March 2018 12:59

    We need to ban people anyone who violates visa regulations as other countries, even India bans minimum five years for overstayers.

    4

