Heroin peddler sentenced to death

2018-03-14 10:44:39

A heroin peddler accused of trafficking 14.6 grams of heroin was sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court today.

The accused Munasinghe Arachchilage Sumanasiri of Kalubowila was sentenced to death by High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga.

The accused was indicted by the Attorney General for peddling 14.6 grams of heroin on April 4, 2008, at Kalubowila. (T. Farook Thajudeen)