Heroin peddler sentenced to death

2018-03-14 10:44:39
A heroin peddler accused of trafficking 14.6 grams of heroin was sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court today.

The accused Munasinghe Arachchilage Sumanasiri of Kalubowila was sentenced to death by High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga.

The accused was indicted by the Attorney General for peddling 14.6 grams of heroin on  April 4, 2008, at Kalubowila. (T. Farook Thajudeen)

  Comments - 2

  • Arnold Wednesday, 14 March 2018 12:26

    How about the big fish?

    Reply : 0       19

    Anja Wednesday, 14 March 2018 13:16

    How about containers via DM Android App

    Reply : 0       10

