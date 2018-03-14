Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Karunasekara retires

2018-03-14 11:49:04

Major General Amal Karunasekara, Chief of Staff and Colonel of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI) Regiment of the Sri Lanka Army, relinquished his duties and retired from service with effect from yesterday.

He was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Army on July 21, 2017.

Major General Amal Karunasekara joined the Sri Lanka Army as an Officer Cadet in 1981 after the completion of his initial Officer Cadet training at the Military Academy, Diyathalawa.

He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Light Infantry Regiment of the Sri Lanka Army in 1984.

Sources said the new Chief of Staff of the Army is yet to be appointed by the Ministry of Defence.

Names of the three most senior Major Generals have been submitted to the President, who will make the appointment once he returns to the country. (Darshana Sanjeewa)