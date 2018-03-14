PM in closed-door meetings with Maha Nayake Theras

2018-03-14 08:23:02

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is reported to have held closed-door meetings with Maha Nayaka Theras of the Asgiriya and Malwathu Chapters in Kandy last morning.

Sources close to Asgiriya Maha Nayake, the most Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratana Thera and Malwathu Maha Nayake, the most Ven. Tibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera said the Prime Minister had brief meetings with the two prelates before returning to Colombo.

Sources close to the Prime Minister also confirmed that there was a meeting with the two Maha Nayaka Theras. It was also reported that the Prime Minister was keen to discuss the recent situation which prevailed in Kandy last week during his visit to the Hill capital on March 10, but was unable to meet the prelates.

Some ministers from the area said they were personal meetings at which none of them had participated. (Yohan Perera and J AL Jayasinghe)