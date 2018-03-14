PM in closed-door meetings with Maha Nayake Theras

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is reported to have held closed-door meetings with Maha Nayaka Theras of the Asgiriya and Malwathu Chapters in Kandy last morning.
Sources close to Asgiriya Maha Nayake, the most Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratana Thera and Malwathu Maha Nayake, the most Ven. Tibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera said the Prime Minister had brief meetings with the two prelates before returning to Colombo.
Sources close to the Prime Minister also confirmed that there was a meeting with the two Maha Nayaka Theras. It was also reported that the Prime Minister was keen to discuss the recent situation which prevailed in Kandy last week during his visit to the Hill capital on March 10, but was unable to meet the prelates.
Some ministers from the area said they were personal meetings at which none of them had participated. (Yohan Perera and J AL Jayasinghe)
Refaideen Wednesday, 14 March 2018 09:26
Wonder who runs the country
Reply : 8 18
srilankan Wednesday, 14 March 2018 09:28
anything good for the people of the country sir?
Reply : 0 7
Me Wednesday, 14 March 2018 09:36
A confession or sharing secrets?
Reply : 10 7
Unchikun Wednesday, 14 March 2018 09:48
He is already hanging to the last straw and his days are numbers. Wasting tax payers money and time. Time is money.
Reply : 9 10
Shave your head as PEOPLE don't like you. Wednesday, 14 March 2018 09:50
Discussion with Mahanayakas - How
Reply : 5 7
saman, Wednesday, 14 March 2018 10:26
every one knew how useless fellow he is
Reply : 7 7
Jagath Leanage Wednesday, 14 March 2018 10:30
Hope two chief priests were safe after the meeting ?
Reply : 4 5
Rasheed Wednesday, 14 March 2018 10:33
Why closed door, anything secret?
Reply : 3 5
nimal Wednesday, 14 March 2018 10:42
When these leaders arrive at their dreamed destinations they go to the prelates for their blessings, may be this is for another blessing prior to departure from the current destination.Let's wait and see.
Reply : 2 3
