What action against 'forgotten' Mahendran? GL

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) today said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should reveal the course of action which would be taken against Arjuna Mahendran who was ordered to report to the CID on March 8 but failed to do so.

Addressing a news briefing of the Joint Opposition, SLPP Chairman G.L. Peiris said former Central Bank governor Arjuna Mahendran had failed to report to the CID on two occasions though he was ordered by the Courts do so over the bond scam investigation.

“Mr. Mahendran was ordered to report to the CID on February 15 and again on March 8. However, he had not reported so far. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe assured he would take responsibility of Mr. Mahendran’s appointment and that he would take measures to recover the loss incurred by the State as a result of the bond scam. If Mahendran is not returning, the Premier should reveal what action he would take to recover the losses,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owned by Mr. Mahendran’s son in law Arjuna Aloysius, had maintained a bank account under the name of Mendis Distilleries to pay exorbitant bribes.

“This account had a balance of Rs. 1,200 million at first and its funds had been withdrawn on 120 occasions while the COPE hearings into the bond scam were taking place. The account had been emptied soon after. The Bribery Commission should look into this and find out where the money which was in the Mendis Distilleries account, ended up,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)