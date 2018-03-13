Seeduwa Crime OIC arrested

2018-03-13 17:15:06

The Crime OIC of the Seeduwa Police was arrested today by the Bribery Commission while soliciting a bribe of Rs.25,000 from a businessman inside the Police.

Bribery Commission Director (Investigations) SSP Priyantha Chandrasiri said the OIC, who is an Inspector of Police (IP), had asked for the bribe from the businessman to act in favour of him over a case.

The arrested OIC was to be produced in the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. (Darshana Sanjeewa)