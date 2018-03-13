I am even suitable for premiership: John

2018-03-13 16:38:01

Minister John Amaratunga said yesterday he was even suitable for the post of prime minister as he was the second longest serving member in Parliament after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He told the media after a district development meeting in Wattala that he was not concerned about it and added that he would neither request for such posts nor accept even if it was offered.

“I am the second longest serving member in parliament after Mr. Wickremesinghe. I am not bothered whether such a post was given or not. We will not go begging for posts. I will not accept it even if I was offered it,” he said.

In response to a question whether there were any plan to appoint him as the Law and Order Minister, Mr. Amaratunga said he would not accept it even if it was offered to him.

“It is useless now. Even if they offered it to me, I will refuse it,” he said.